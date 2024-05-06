5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time
Oscar De La Hoya
Boxing’s Golden Boy has found success on all levels of boxing. As an amateur, he won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympic games, setting a path to become boxing’s most popular fighter for almost two decades.
De La Hoya was a 10-time world champion and won titles in six weight classes, becoming one of the most accomplished in boxing history. He has been part of some of the highest-selling PPVs of all time with an almost unmatched resume of elite fighters.
In the midst of his career, he started his own promotional company, Golden Boy, and has had a hand in the careers of boxing’s biggest names. Fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather became more prominent stars after fighting De La Hoya. Canelo Alvarez became an international star under De La Hoya’s company.
Over his professional career, De La Hoya made $410 million ($685 million) as he continues to be a significant name in the sport, which should continue for years to come.