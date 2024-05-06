5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time
George Foreman
For a generation of fans, the former heavyweight champion George Foreman is remembered in a variety of ways. For some, Foreman was a menacing knockout artist who was running through the heavyweight division in the 1970s.
In the 1990s, he became more of an inspirational figure known for his personality and one of the most successful athlete brand products with the “George Foreman Grill.”
In 1994, over twenty years after he defeated Joe Frazier to win his first heavyweight title, Foreman shocked the world by stopping Michael Moorer in 10 rounds with a right hand after taking a beating for the majority of the fight. At 46 years old, Foreman would be crowned the WBA and IBF heavyweight champion.
He still holds the record of being the oldest heavyweight champion of all time and is considered one of the heaviest punchers in boxing history. Throughout his career, Foreman earned $360 million ($705 million) from 1969 to 1997, with a ten-year gap between 1977 and 1987.