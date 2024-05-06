5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time
Manny Pacquiao
The story of Manny Pacquiao will be remembered as one of the most inspiring in sports. Boxing’s only eight-division world champion rose from poverty to the grandest stages while maintaining an infectious personality and providing fans with some of the most exciting fights the sport has seen. Of all the fighters on this list, Pacquiao undoubtedly gave fans their money’s worth on the most consistent basis.
Earning up to $565 million ($750 million) over his career, Pacquiao was part of boxing’s highest-grossing event against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Similar to Mayweather, Pacquiao’s career springboarded after he fought Oscar De La Hoya in 2008. This also led to another series of PPV events that sold over a million buys.
Pacquiao’s rags-to-riches story mirrored his boxing career, filled with ups and downs. Yet, the southpaw dynamo who went on to become a congressman and senator in his native Philippines always carried a smile to the ring with him. It only seems fitting that a fighter who loved fighting as much as Pacquiao could also reap the rewards of his passion.