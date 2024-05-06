5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time
Mike Tyson
Other than the late Muhammad Ali, perhaps no fighter is as well known as former heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson. In 1986, at 20 years old, he became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he stopped Trevor Berbick in two rounds.
Since he first came on the national scene, Tyson has had an aura surrounding him that earned him an infatuated fanbase that maintained an unwavering belief that he could knock out anyone he steps in the ring with. The knockouts coincided with his controversial antics in and out of the ring. Tyson’s highest payout was in the rematch with rival Evander Holyfield at $30 million. The fight is widely remembered for Tyson being disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.
After almost two decades out of the ring, Tyson will return to the ring this year against Jake Paul. Despite being close to 60, Tyson may end up with one of his highest paydays after taking on the social media star.
According to Sportico, Tyson is the 19th highest-paid athlete of all time, having earned $460 million ($905 million) in his nearly 20-year career.