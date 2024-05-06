5 of the highest-paid boxers of all time
The sport of pugilism is one of the oldest in the world. Boxing was one of the most popular in the United States and remains so across the globe to this day. Over the decades, boxing's popularity has waned in the United States due to various factors. Still, when it comes to large-scale events that attract fans and celebrities from all walks of life, few can compare to a highly anticipated boxing match between two of the sport's best fighters.
Thanks to the rise of social media, every aspect of an athlete's life is under scrutiny. They are not only sports icons but also role models and sources of inspiration for many. What is often discussed the most among fans about athletes is the amount of money they earn. Fans can sometimes become obsessed with an athlete's earnings—so much so that they act like they are on the payroll. What an athlete earns has become a determining factor in an athlete's greatness and all-time ranking in debates for fans of this generation.
While boxers and combat sports fighters may not earn wages that match those of NBA, NFL, and MLB athletes on a broader scale, there have been instances where a single fight night can yield earnings comparable to a year's salary of a baseball, football, or basketball player.
According to a report made by Sportico in 2023 on the highest-paid athletes in history, seven boxers are on that list. The report factors in fight night purses, endorsements, and other sources of income adjusted for inflation. The featured fighters won't surprise many as they are some of the most well-known and influential in the history of boxing.
Fansided MMA will look at five of the highest-paid boxers of all time and the biggest payouts of their careers.