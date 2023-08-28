5 of the biggest MMA misconceptions, explained
The sport of MMA is one of the most popular in the world but still has quite a few misconceptions attached to it. Here are 5 of the biggest, how they came about, and the reality of it all.
3. MMA is the most dangerous sport in the world
Every sport has a risk element attached to it, and MMA is not any different. A major leading point from those who oppose MMA is that it is way too dangerous of a sport. In fact, some even go as far as to say it is the most dangerous sport in the world.
The sport of MMA is still a young one, with modern-day MMA emerging in the early 1990s. Since then, there have been several changes to make the sport safer for the fighters. There are injuries that occur in the sport, both minor and major, but the same can be said for a majority of sports - even bowling.
MMA has its risks and is dangerous but such is the case when it comes to any and all full-contact sports. So, the assessment of MMA being the most dangerous sport in the world could be considered inaccurate.
Considering that extreme sports such as base jumping and cave diving exist, it's safe to say MMA is far from being the most dangerous sport in the world.