5 of the best WMMA knockouts of all time
- Knockouts in women's MMA fights are rare, but it does happen
- Holly Holm versus Ronda Rousey is the most well known
- Here are a few more we liked as well
Bellator 256: Diana Avsaragova vs. Tara Graff
Before it was acquired by the PFL, Bellator MMA was known for its knack for developing prospects with little to no prior MMA experience. Women's flyweight was among those divisions who benefited greatly from this, with the likes of Sumiko Inaba getting their starts there.
Then there was Diana Avsaragova. The Russian newcomer had entered Bellator with just two fights to her name, but in her Stateside debut, she more than lived up to the hype, needing fewer than 30 seconds to dispose of Tara Graff.
And how it happened is something that a fan should behold: After receiving an early stream of punches, Avsaragova connected on a counter right straight that sent Graff on one knee. Then, as soon as Graff attempted to get up, Avsaragova put her out with another right.
UFC 193: Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey
There have many examples of clean women's MMA knockouts in recent memory, but this is arguably the one that began the trend.
There can be no denying that by late 2015, Ronda Rousey was arguably the biggest star in combat sports. Besides her penchant for finishing fights in mostly quick fashio, she was also slowly becoming a Hollywood staple, with movie roles and various other media opportunities coming her way.
Then there was Holly Holm. While undeniably a legend in boxing, she had been somewhat underwhelming in her first two UFC fights, which went the distance. People were asking how she would even survive such a buzzsaw.
But Holm had a great strategy: keep Rousey out of clinching range. And for almost two rounds, she worked it to perfection, causing the reigning champion to whiff on her shots. Then, as soon as she saw the opportunity, Holm planted her left leg right into Rousey's face. Two hammerfists later, the biggest upset in Otagon history was complete.