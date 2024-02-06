5 of the best WMMA knockouts of all time
- Knockouts in women's MMA fights are rare, but it does happen
- Holly Holm versus Ronda Rousey is the most well known
- Here are a few more we liked as well
Invicta FC 44: Emily Ducote vs. Danielle Taylor
Invicta has always been known as the proving ground for female MMA talent. The likes of Cris Cyborg have competed in and won world titles there, and it has also produced the likes of Alexa Grasso and Rose Namajunas, both of whom would become champions in the UFC themselves.
The promotion has had its fair share of highlight-reel finishes like Namajunas' flying armbar against Kathina Catron at Invicta FC 5, but another one arguably stands out for its sheer scariness.
It was August 2021 - Invicta FC 44. Emily Ducote, at the time best known for her flyweight stint in Bellator, where she competed for the inaugural title, had finally gotten the hang of being a strawweight, and opposing her was UFC veteran Danielle Taylor.
This was a main-event clash with the title on the line, and Ducote did not disappoint. Right in the first round, with the clock nearing three minutes, she shut down Taylor with a right hand, then felled her with a booming left head kick. No follow-up was necessary.
2022 PFL Finals: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes
There is a reason why Dakota Ditcheva is considered one of the brightest prospects in mixed martial arts, male or female. She boasts a killer instinct, with only one of her ten fights so far going the distance. Every other time, her opponent has failed to see the final bell.
Her most brutal performance has so far been her knockout of Katherine Corogenes at 2022's PFL Finals. And it could not have happened at a bigger stage: this, being held in New York City was her first time in the other side of the Atlantic.
For almost five minutes, Ditcheva toyed with Corogenes on both the feet and the mat before flattening her with a straight right hand. Only one hammerfist was necessary to seal the deal.