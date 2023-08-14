5 of the best Russian MMA fighters right now
Russian MMA continues proving its prominence on the global scene with these stars.
1. Islam Makhachev
Dagestan's Islam Makhachev is the best Russian fighter right now. Not only is he the current UFC lightweight champion, he is also the clearest successor to perhaps the greatest Russian fighter of all time, Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov.
Following "The Eagle's" footsteps, Makhachev trained from a young age under legendary Russian coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. From there, he developed his smothering takedown and submission game. After capturing a gold medal in the World Combat Sambo Championships, he focused on MMA and made a name in M1-Global.
After rising the ranks, going 12-1 in the UFC, Makhachev captured undisputed lightweight gold just days shy of his 31st birthday by rocking and submitting all time UFC submission king, Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira.
Many consider Makhachev the pound for pound best fighter on the planet after defeating the prior man to claim that title, Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski in their super fight. Boasting a record of 24-1 in MMA's toughest division clearly makes Makhachev the best Russian fighter at the time of writing.