5 of the best Russian MMA fighters right now
Russian MMA continues proving its prominence on the global scene with these stars.
4. Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov was born in Belgorod, Russia. Aside from being a three-time Russian national combat sambo champion, he is the current Bellator light heavyweight king. His mentor and head coach is MMA legend, Fedor Emelianenko.
Nemkov's sambo background allows him to be as comfortable grappling as he is striking. He's finished three of his seventeen wins via submission and ten by knockout. His leg kick game is also lethal, as he stopped opponent, Liam McGeary by battering his lead leg over the course of three rounds.
After defeating Corey Anderson in the final of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, he broke the Bellator record for light heavyweight title defenses and extended it to four earlier this year with a win over Yoel Romero.
Nemkov's record of 17-2 as well as impressive track record of beating former UFC stars place the 31-year-old in the upper echelon of talent to recently emerge from Russia.