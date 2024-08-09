5 of the best Russian MMA fighters of all time
Russia has a reputation as an athletic powerhouse on the world stage. Russian athletes consistently perform well against international peers and make for formidable opponents no matter what event is contested. These facts are most apparent in MMA, where some of the fiercest warriors of all time are Russian.
Sports have a special place in Russia. Years of grueling training, mental preparation, and national pride, all factor into Russian athlete's trademark intensity. MMA fans know these traits all too well and have become used to witnessing Russian athletes soar to the top of their favorite fight promotions.
Russian people hold combat sports in especially high esteem. The proliferation and exposure Russian youths have to fight sports partially explains why Russian fighters arrive in organizations like the UFC as well-rounded mixed martial artists. Boxing is a popular activity in Russia, but so are wrestling, and judo. Combat sambo (a native Russian martial art) is one of Russia's most important fighting styles and has been the bedrock of some of the nation's most notable champions. A conversation about the greatest Russian fighters of all time could easily mirror one about the greatest overall fighters ever. Russia's impact on MMA has been that important.
5. Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov (17-2)(1) is the former Bellator light heavyweight champion and one of the best active MMA fighters yet to compete in the UFC. The four-time combat sambo world champion established his reputation first on the Russian regional scene before signing with the Japanese promotion Rizin, and eventually moving to Bellator.
The 32-year-old's martial arts journey commenced as a student in Belgorod, Russia where he began learning combat sambo. Once he finished his education, military service was next for Nemkov. While part of the army, he established himself on the combat sambo stage, capturing gold medals in most events he participated in.
Mixed martial arts was next for Nemkov and after an impressive run in smaller Russian promotions, he signed to Rizin. His career in Japan got off to an inauspicious start. Despite back-to-back losses, one even to eventual UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (30-5)(1), Nemkov found his stride and has torn through the competition since. He's since unbeaten in his last 13 fights.
Nemkov earned the Bellator light heavyweight title by defeating Ryan Bader (31-8)(1) in 2020. His star power has only grown since and he's continued establishing himself as one of the top light heavyweights in the world. However, Nemkov in search of new challenges vacated his title and moved up to the heavyweight division where he made a successful debut against Bruno Cappelozza (15-7)(1), defeating him in the second round with an arm triangle.
Nemkov is the top pupil of one of the greatest Russian fighters ever, Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)(1). That influence has been important for Nemkov as he's followed his mentor's steps and put himself on a path to greatness.
4. Petr Yan
Petr Yan (17-5) is the former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion and former interim bantamweight champ. He is easily amongst the most tactical, durable, and feared strikers the division has ever seen. Yan's ferocity and skill easily place him amongst the greatest Russians to compete in the Octagon.
Yan got his first taste of martial arts competition while living in Dudinka, Russia. There, he began boxing after following his older brother to training sessions despite the latter's protest. Not that arguing with the future UFC champion would have dissuaded him much from fighting- as Yan had a reputation for scrapping with fellow neighborhood peers.
After years of training and hard work, Yan achieved the coveted rank of "Master of Sport" in boxing. He easily could have kept competing there but chose to pursue MMA instead. After dominating regional promotions like Absolute Championship Berkut, earning their bantamweight title, and amassing an 8-1 MMA record, Yan got the call to join the UFC.
He continued his winning ways toward a UFC bantamweight title by defeating Jose Aldo (32-8) at UFC 251. Though he lost the belt right after via disqualification to Aljamain Sterling (24-4), Yan had more than established himself as an all-time great bantamweight. Despite losing three of his next five bouts, two decision losses to Sterling and Sean O'Malley (18-1) were very close.
Yan is still only 31 and seems to have more left to give fight fans. He's still a force in the top five, ranked No. 3 at the time of writing.
3. Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev (26-1) is the UFC lightweight champion and perhaps the best overall fighter in the world. He dominates the division many pundits and fans consider the most talent-rich in all of MMA and does so in unprecedented ways nearly every time he competes. By the time Makhachev's career ends, he may have asserted himself as not only the best Russian fighter ever but the best fighter period.
Makhachev comes from the combat sports hotbed of Dagestan, Russia. He began his martial arts journey studying tae kwon do before meeting the famous Nurmagomedov family and taking up combat sambo. Makhachev blossomed under the tutelage of legendary trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,
He earned Russian national medals in combat sambo before taking the world championship in 2016. As seen with many successful combat sambo practitioners, full-time commitment to MMA was Makhachev's next step. His MMA fighting career began in 2010 but blossomed by 2015 when he made his UFC debut.
After an early hiccup, a knockout loss to Adriano Martins (29-12)(1), Makhachev is undefeated in 14 straight fights. He's finished 17 of his victories and even holds a submission win over the UFC's all-time submission leader, Charles Oliveira (34-10)(1). He also holds two victories over arguably the greatest featherweight champion ever, Alexander Volkanovski (26-4).
Few fighters rival Makhachev's finishing ability. His grappling is as good as his striking and he can dominate competition wherever the fight lands.
2. Fedor Emelianenko
Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)(1) built one of the most stellar legacies in MMA history. The former Pride FC heavyweight champion was practically unbeatable at his peak, carving through the best fighters of his era in legendary matchups that still hold up. The legendary Russian is one of the fighters to bring combat sambo to mainstream audiences, creating an unmatched MMA legacy along the way.
Judo and combat sambo success were early indicators of Emelianenko's greatness. He earned four combat sambo world titles before leaving the sport to compete in MMA by 2000. His career started with a 4-0 record but he lost his first fight due to a controversial doctor stoppage because of a cut over his eye in the 2000 Rings: King of Kings tournament.
This roadblock proved to be nothing for Emelianenko as he went unbeaten between 2001-2010, a span of 28 fights. He beat the best heavyweights of his time including Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira (34-10-1)(1), Mirko Cro Cop (38-11-2)(1), and Andrei Arlovski (34-24)(2). Emelianenko was the face of Pride FC and was widely considered the greatest living MMA fighter.
Emelianenko's stoic demeanor, unrivaled skill level, and ability to dish out and absorb punishment made him one of the most dominant forces to compete in MMA. He never signed with the UFC due to contractual disputes, but his legacy is undeniable. He lost fights in the latter part of his career to greats like Dan Henderson (32-15) and Fabricio Werdum (24-10-1)(1) but his place in MMA history was cemented regardless by that point.
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) is not only the greatest Russian MMA fighter to ever live but is on the shortlist for the greatest fighter ever. He went 13-0 in the UFC, taking out the best lightweights of his era and eventually capturing the lightweight championship, a title he successfully defended three times before retiring in 2020. Retiring with an undefeated record is rare in MMA and the fact that Nurmagomedov did so puts him in a class of his own.
Nurmagomedov began his martial arts journey as a child in Dagestan, Russia, the son of legendary trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. After receiving a comprehensive grappling education in judo, wrestling, and combat sambo, he made his professional MMA debut in 2008. He cut his teeth in promotions like M-1 Global before joining and eventually tearing through the UFC starting in 2012.
The Nurmagomedov surname is asserted in the annals of MMA royalty due to Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominance. After defeating Al Iaquinta (14-7-1) for the vacant lightweight title, Nurmagomedov made three successful defenses, with the first against fierce rival Conor McGregor (22-6) in what was one of the most anticipated grudge matches in UFC history.
Later victories over Dustin Poirier (30-9)(1) and Justin Gaethje (25-5) left him with wins over some of the most respected and tenacious fighters MMA has seen. Nurmagomedov's dominance was unprecedented, only losing two rounds on two scorecards to Gaethje and McGregor respectively in his entire UFC run.
It's uncertain whether another fighter will ever rival Nurmagomedov's greatness. But until then, he must not only be considered one of the greatest overall fighters ever but the greatest Russian fighter of all time.