5 of the best Mexican boxing showdowns (VIDEO)
Here are five fights starring Mexican fighters you absolutely need to see
3. Erik Morales vs. Daniel Zaragoza
Erik "El Terrible" Morales is undoubtedly one of the greatest action fighters in history. He purposely fought in a manner detrimental to his winning for the crowd's enjoyment. Morales loved to fight. Even at 21 years old, in his first world title fight against WBC super bantamweight champion Daniel Zaragoza, Morales would often put himself in comprising positions.
At 39 years old, Zaragoza was a four-time world champion, having held a title at bantamweight and a three-time WBC super bantamweight titleholder. He had fought all over the world and always responded to defeats, putting himself back into world title contention. Heading into the bout with Morales, Zaragoza had not suffered a loss since 1993 and only had one draw against Hector Acero Sanchez, whom he would win a split decision over in a rematch.
At the County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on the undercard, Morales took the first step on the path to greatness, starting with Zaragoza. From the onset, Zaragoza let it be known that he wouldn't lay down for his younger opponent. He was there to defend his title, not to participate in a coronation for the next generation.
Zaragoza played the role of the aggressor in the first half of the fight, landing overhand rights and lefts. Morales was, at times, in control of the fight, using an outstanding jab and countering with his right. However, lapses in focus allowed Zaragoza to land clean punches, and in the fourth round, another overhand right by the veteran stunned his younger opponent.
Morales began to take a firmer position in the sixth round, pushing Zaragoza back to the ropes with barrages of punches. However, the champion showed his resolve by responding with a combination to the body that visibly hurt Morales.
It was in the eighth round that the fight truly turned completely in Morales' favor. Landing more consistently counter right hands and uppercuts, Morales took control of the fight. Zaragoza looked vulnerable and, in the 10th round, was dropped with a body shot. A similar straight right hand to the body in the 11th sent Zaragoza down for good as he acquiesced his world title to the emerging Morales.
"This really isn't the sad death of a king," Larry Merchant said on HBO. "But the passing of the torch to the next generation."
Zaragoza didn't just hand his world title over to Morales; he forced the then-young and up-and-coming fighter to take it from him. In the history of battles between Mexican fighters, this is an example of a posing of the torch done correctly.