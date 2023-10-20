5 of the most memorable fights in Showtime Boxing championship history
At the end of 2023, boxing will no longer be shown on Showtime. We look back at five of the most memorable fights in Showtime Boxing history.
5. Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. John “The Beast” Mugabi - March 10, 1986
Four decades later, the very first Showtime boxing event is still one of its most memorable. In what would be one of the final appearances of one the sport’s most respected practitioners, Marvelous Marvin Hagler would defend his undisputed middleweight crown against the undefeated power puncher John “The Beast” Mugabi.
Remarkably, the then-number-one-rated Mugabi had a perfect knockout record. He scored stoppages in all 25 of his previous bouts.
Although known primarily for his power, Mugabi was also an Olympic silver medalist, having fought for his native Uganda in 1980.
Hagler was attempting the 12th defense of his middleweight titles. In his previous match, Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in three rounds in what is still considered one of the greatest fights in history.
The fight with Mugabi would show Hagler’s vulnerability in his growing age. More importantly, it would highlight his continued resolve and will to win. Hagler and Mugabi would trade blows in an action-filled fight. The middleweight champion almost stopped the power puncher in an unforgettable sixth round.
Hagler would get the stoppage in the 11th round.