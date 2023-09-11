5 of the best fighters from England right now
Here are the fighters leading England's growing MMA scene:
2. Tom Aspinall
Manchester born heavyweight, Tom Aspinall has proven in his short time with the UFC to be one of the most well-rounded and dangerous competitors in the division.
Known as soft-spoken and humble, Aspinall started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at age seven under his father. Aspinall became a decorated jiu-jitsu competitor, taking multiple British Open titles. This eventually led him toward experimenting with other martial arts and eventually moving to MMA when his dad became head coach at Liverpool's famed Team Kaboun.
After spending time with Cage Warriors, and BAMMA, another regional UK MMA organization, Aspinall made his UFC debut at 7-2. He won the fight against Jake Collier, finishing him via strikes less than a minute into the first round.
Despite suffering a devastating knee injury 15 seconds into his London main event against Curtis "Razor" Blaydes back in July of 2022, Aspinall has since rebounded by collecting a redemptive main event first round win against Marcin Tybura at the UFC's most recent London card back in July of 2023.
The 30-year-old Aspinall currently sits at 6-1 in the UFC and 13-3 overall. 12 of his 13 wins are first-round stoppages and all of his wins have come before the final bell, placing him as one of the most elite finishers on the UFC roster. He's currently ranked No. 4 in the heavyweight division. His recent callouts of former interim champion Cyril "Bon Gamin" Gane and the highly avoided Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich make it clear he is willing to go through whatever challenge necessary to secure the heavyweight title.