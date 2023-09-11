5 of the best fighters from England right now
Here are the fighters leading England's growing MMA scene:
3. Arnold Allen
Ipswich, Suffolk England's Arnold "Almighty" Allen has risen to the upper echelon of the UFC's highly competitive featherweight division with wins over Calvin Kattar and Dan "The Hangman" Hooker.
After beginning MMA training as a teenager at Dynamo Muay Thai, Allen took his first amateur fights at only 16. He made his professional debut in 2012 and after stints with Cage Warriors and other regional UK promotions, he won his short-notice 2015 UFC debut. He was losing the contest before pulling off a Hail Mary guillotine choke against Alan Omer in the last round.
Allen incorporates a solid, well-rounded game every time he steps in the cage. 11 of his 19 wins have come via finish and Allen has demonstrated an ability to be comfortable and unpredictable wherever the fight takes place. He has honed his skill by splitting his training between team BKK fighters in his native England and the famed Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada under the tutelage of legendary head coach Firas Zahabi.
After winning his first 10 fights in the UFC, Allen dropped a competitive decision to Max "Blessed" Holloway in April of 2023, which is to date his only loss with the promotion. The 29-year-old currently sits at No. 4 in the featherweight division with an overall record of 19-2.