5 of the best fighters from England right now
Here are the fighters leading England's growing MMA scene:
4. Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad "The Punisher" Mokaev is one of the most exciting flyweight fighters right now. Originally born in Dagestan, Russia, Mokaev moved with his father to Manchester, England at age 12.
While still a teenager and student, Mokaev dominated the English freestyle wrestling circuit, eventually taking up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and finally, MMA. He captured numerous medals like the prestigious UK ADCC title, and eventually accumulated an impressive 23-0 amateur MMA record.
Mokaev made his UFC debut on March 19, 2022, in London's O2 Arena and secured a first-round guillotine choke submission against Cody Durden, validating his hype and asserting himself as a new threat in the UFC. His grappling has been his biggest weapon so far as five of his 10 wins have come via submission.
Mokaev is currently 4-0 in the UFC, 10-0 (1) overall and is ranked No. 11 in the flyweight division. At only 23 years old and with the resume he has, many pundits expect Mokaev to be a future champion and force for years to come. He has plenty of time to continue rounding out his skillset on his way toward the flyweight title.