5 of the best fighters from England right now
Here are the fighters leading England's growing MMA scene:
5. Paddy Pimblett
Liverpool Scouser, Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is one of England's fastest-rising and most popular stars. After taking up MMA as a teenager and making his professional debut at only 17 years old, Pimblett has earned a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and has established himself as a solid submission artist with nine of his wins coming via submission.
He's entertaining and controversial behind the microphone, known for his trash talk and antagonistic behavior toward other fighters. This has only endeared him to his fanbase and encouraged his detractors. Audience members cheering for him can often be seen wearing wigs in the style of his trademark haircut.
After cutting his teeth and gaining popularity in Cage Warriors, an organization in which he is the former featherweight champion, Pimblett made his UFC debut late in 2021 scoring a first-round knockout win against Luigi Vendramini. Since then Pimblett has won three more fights in the Octagon, raising his UFC record to 4-0 and an impressive overall 20-3.
Pimblett's skillset, youth, and wealth of experience at only 28 make him one of the lightweight division's hottest prospects. Due to injuring his ankle during his last fight, a controversial win over Jared "Flash" Gordon, Pimblett has yet to compete in 2023. However, much fanfare can be expected for whenever his next bout is announced.