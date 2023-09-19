5 of the best Chinese fighters right now
MMA in China is more popular than ever thanks to these five fighters.
3. Tang Kai
ONE featherweight world champion, Tang Kai, has quickly established himself as one of China's most dangerous MMA athletes after upsetting long-reigning champion Thanh Lee back in August of 2022.
Born in the south-central historical and cultural center of Shaoyang, Hunan Province, China, Kai got his start in martial arts through wrestling at his local school. From there, he took up MMA and after only a year of training, Kai made his professional debut at 20 years old.
He fought throughout China, establishing himself as an elite prospect not only with solid takedowns but the ability to combine those with vicious ground and pound as well as knockout power in his strikes.
Regional success led to Kai signing with Asia's top MMA organization, ONE Championship. After starting his run with a 6-0 record with the promotion, he fought for and won the featherweight title battering the heavy favorite, Thanh Lee en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Kai trains out of Dragon Warrior Gym in Shanghai, China. Here, he perfects his knockout power as he has put 13 of his opponents to sleep, 6 of them in the first round.
Unfortunately, a knee injury canceled his rematch with Lee and has kept Kai out of action since his championship victory. Despite this, he is one of China's most exciting talents and at only 27 with a record of 17-2, he should have a bright future once healthy and able to defend his title.