5 of the best Chinese fighters right now
MMA in China is more popular than ever thanks to these five fighters.
5. Song Yadong
No. 7 ranked UFC bantamweight, Song "The Kung-Fu Kid" Yadong was born in the Northeast Hulan District of China.
Yadong has practiced martial arts his entire life, first starting in traditional wushu schools and then moving toward Sanda before he was even a teenager. This lifetime of conditioning and experience led him to a career in MMA and he made his professional debut at only 16 years old.
He found success on the Chinese regional scene and had stints with both Kunlun Fight and Singapore-based promotion, ONE, before receiving a short notice call in November of 2017 to fight fellow debutante, Bharat Khandare on the UFC's Shanghai card. Despite only being 19, Yadong had a wealth of experience and entered the contest with a record of 11-5 (1).
After controlling the first round with his striking and dropping Khandare with a punch, Yadong secured a guillotine choke and finished the fight.
Yadong has continued growing as a fighter and building off his dominating debut thanks to relocating to Sacramento, California, and training at Team Alpha Male. Under the tutelage of Uriah Faber, Yadong has rounded out his wrestling skills and practices with some of the best fighters representative of MMA's smaller weight classes. He has extraordinary knock-out power for a bantamweight, favoring one of the most lethal right hands in MMA.
He has built a solid UFC resume going 9-2-1 with the promotion, main eventing two fight cards, and defeating the likes of Marlon "Chito" Vera, Marlon "Magic" Moraes, and most recently the highly touted Ricky Simón. At only 25 and with an overall record of 20-7-1 (1), Yadong has established himself as a premier UFC bantamweight and contender in one of the organization's most competitive divisions.