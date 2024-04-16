5 of the best buzzer-beater UFC finishes
Buzzer-beater finishes like Max Holloway's are rare in the UFC, but not entirely uncommon. Here are the top 5 that we've seen over the years.
By Anwesha Nag
2. Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez
The UFC returned to Denver, Colorado to celebrate its 25th anniversary and to commemorate the promotion's first event which took place in the "Mile-High City" back in Nov. 1993.
In the main event of the night, Chan Sung Jung, better known as 'The Korean Zombie', dominated the octagon for most of the fight. Yair Rodriguez, who had stepped in for Jung's original opponent, Frankie Edgar, was not a sitting duck either. He had thrown his fair share of combinations and unique offenses. However, as the fight drew to an end, it became clear that the South Korean veteran may have pocketed a decision win with textbook striking and experience.
But Rodriguez had other plans.
As the Mexican raised his arms to hype the Denver crowd up, both combatants touched gloves and agreed to end their barnburner with a bang. Things did not go Jung's way. As the two went toe-to-toe in a flurry of strikes, Jung got caught by one of the most insane elbows in MMA history.
He attempted to wade in, but Rodriguez landed an upward back elbow while being bent over, winning the fight at the 4:59 mark of the fifth round. Jung went crashing to the canvas and lay unconscious for seconds as Rodriguez celebrated with his team.
Had Jung declined Rodriguez's offer to collide head-on for the last ten seconds or somehow managed to survive one more second, he would have emerged victorious at the end of the 24-minute and 59-second war. But the MMA world loves Jung for his heart and grit, and he put the fate of the fight on the line to prove that they are right to do so.
Jung hung up his gloves in August last year, having received one of the more emotional farewells in the sport. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a top featherweight contender who fought Alexander Volkanovski for the belt one fight ago.