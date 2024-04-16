5 of the best buzzer-beater UFC finishes
Buzzer-beater finishes like Max Holloway's are rare in the UFC, but not entirely uncommon. Here are the top 5 that we've seen over the years.
By Anwesha Nag
3. Demetrious Johnson vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
If there was a Hall of Fame for underrated excellence, Demetrious Johnson's name would surely be up there.
He showed a speck of that greatness at UFC 186 in April 2015. Going up against Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event, Johnson showed sheer class and dominance throughout. He stunned his opponent in the first round, but the latter came back stronger in the second.
After that, however, there was no stopping Johnson. He went on to show the world why he was considered one of the greatest ever to do it. He was on top of Horiguchi on the ground with around half a minute remaining in the fight when Johnson decided to try for one last submission attempt.
When multiple flurries of punches did not do a good enough job of finishing Horiguchi, Johnson changed positions and locked in an armbar. He held the grip and torqued on the Japanese's right arm - which looked like it would almost pop out of the shoulder - till Horiguchi tapped with one second remaining in the fight.
It broke Frankie Edgar's record of the latest UFC submission by 3 seconds and still holds the esteemed spot. Edgar stopped Cub Swanson in 2014 at 4:56 of the fifth round, while Johnson clinched the win at 4:59. The inaugural UFC flyweight champion went on to defend his belt five more times against the likes of Tim Elliott and Ray Borg before losing it to Henry Cejudo in the 2018 rematch.
Despite beating the who's-who of the flyweight division, Johnson did not receive the appreciation he deserved during his UFC tenure.
He recently commented in a video on his YouTube channel on how he was never given pay-per-view points for several of his title defenses in the promotion. "I fought and fought and fought - They specifically said, 'We do not give pay-per-view points to flyweight guys'," he said.