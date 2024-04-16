5 of the best buzzer-beater UFC finishes
Buzzer-beater finishes like Max Holloway's are rare in the UFC, but not entirely uncommon. Here are the top 5 that we've seen over the years.
By Anwesha Nag
Buzzer-beater finishes are a rare occurrence in the UFC, but the promotion got one of the best to ever take place at UFC 300. On a card as decked as the historic event was, Max Holloway's last-second stunner became an even bigger point than Alex Pereira's almost arrogantly executed title defense.
Although a rarity, Holloway is not the only fighter to win an MMA fight in the nick of time, although his might be the best. Here are the top 5 buzzer-beater UFC finishes that we have witnessed over the years.
5. Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta
The head kick that earned Leon Edwards his welterweight belt will forever remain in the hearts of the fans and the history books of MMA. But in a far-lesser known knockout earlier in his career, the Brit scored one of the latest-ever finishes in the UFC.
Locking horns with Peter Sobotta at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov in front of his home crowd, Edwards was about to take yet another fight to the decision - something he is often accused of doing too much of. However, he narrowly managed to turn the tables before the buzzer went off.
In the final seconds of the three-rounder, Sobotta took Edwards down and tried to dominate him against the cage, but was soon overpowered. Edwards displayed excellent takedown defense and attempted to land a few elbows, followed by punches from a back-mount position. The commentators wondered if Edwards was trying to prove a point by going toe-to-toe with a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Edwards kept hitting Sobotta as the close-up camera showed blood dripping from Sobotta's face while he did little to protect it. The referee intervened with a second remaining and yelled 'Stop' just as the round ended, resulting in a buzzer-beating win for Edwards at the 4:59 mark of the third round.
Sobotta announced his retirement from the sport one fight later after losing a decision to Alex Oliveira. Edwards, on the other hand, went on an undefeated streak broken only by an unfortunate 'No Contest' against Belal Muhammad.
Since landing that head kick on Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City, Edwards has defended his belt twice - first in a rematch with the Nigerian and then in a grudge match with Colby Covington. His next fight is yet to be announced, but he was very close to headlining the recently-concluded UFC 300.