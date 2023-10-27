5 of the best boxing rivalries of all time
What are some of the best rivalries in the history of boxing? Fansided MMA looks at five that stand out in the sport's history.
4. Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Erik Morales
Decades after Ali-Frazier, a few divisions down the weight scale, Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales would engage in a trilogy that had some parallels to the heavyweights before them.
In the mid-1990s, Barrera, at one point, was thought to be the next coming of Julio Cesar Chavez as Mexico’s next boxing star. That changed when Barrera lost back-to-back fights with Junior Jones. While rebuilding, Morales appeared in the same weight class, winning a title by dethroning Daniel Zaragoza and even stopping Barrera’s former conqueror.
While there was a competitive aspect to the rivalry due to both men fighting in the same weight class and vying for the throne of Mexico’s best fighter, a form of classicism was involved due to their backgrounds. Morales hails from a poor neighborhood in Tijuana. In contrast, Barrera grew up middle-class in Mexico City. This contributed to an immediate dislike between the two fighters that only heightened the action that took place.
In three fights across the super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions, all for titles, Barrera and Morales would put on two all-time classics that were among the best of the 2000s. All three fights were tightly contested, with two controversial decisions in their first and second bouts.
In all three fights, there was an evident level of hatred between the two. But luckily for fans, it led to two outstanding wars. Their first bout in 2000 and rubber match in 2004 earned fight of the year honors. Barrera would come away with two decision wins over Morales. Although they are mostly rated evenly when discussing their all-time standings.
Both Barrera and Morales exhibited a high skill level when facing each other, but there are perfect examples of a boxing match that turned into a fight.
At times, it seemed like they would never reconcile or be friendly. Surprisingly, in 2021, they started a podcast named Un Round Mas, which took their disagreements outside the ring.