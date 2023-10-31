5 of the best boxing fights of all time
What are some of the best fights in the history of boxing? With over a century of battles, Fansided MMA looks at five that stand out as some of the best of all time.
3. James Toney vs. Mike McCallum 1 - December 13, 1991
James “Lights Out” Toney was the definition of a throwback fighter. In today’s boxing landscape, his activity level is unlikely ever to be duplicated.
After winning the IBF middleweight title as a 20-to-one underdog against Michael Nunn in May 1991, he would make three defenses of his championship. Toney made them that same year.
One of those defenses came against Mike “Bodysnatcher” McCallum.
The then 35-year-old McCallum was a former junior middleweight and middleweight champion. He had only one defeat on his ledger that he would later avenge.
Toney-McCallum turned out to be a battle between two masters of their craft for the 24-year-old Toney’s middleweight title. Sure, there was action with multiple momentum shifts, but the expertise both fighters exhibited made the fight stand out.
The real-time adjustments to each other’s counter-punching prowess were easy to catch and blended in with a series of salvos and combinations.
A split draw would be scored, eventually leading to two more fights. The level of craft, adeptness, and desire made the fight a mix of drama, action, and ability. It was a chess match that had several moments of bombs being blown.
Regarding pure skillfulness, few fights come close to the battle between a young and older master like Toney-McCallum.