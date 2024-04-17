4 times Alex Pereira & Glover Teixeira pranked each other
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are friendship goals.
4. Alex Pereira shows off his car to Glover Teixeira who thinks it's a gift for him
Amidst all the pranks, what makes Pereira and Teixeira's friendship so great is their regard for each other. As training partners, they've helped each other improve their skills significantly and never refrain from showing gratitude as well.
In June 2023, Pereira gifted Teixeira a Harley Davidson bike. From the former's excitement to give the gift to the latter tearing up after seeing the bike, the entire interaction was as wholesome as it gets.
Following this incident though, Pereira bought an expensive Lamborghini for himself and went to show it to Teixeira, who initially thought it was another gift for him but was relieved to know the truth. While this isn't the funniest prank between the two, it explains their friendship in the best way possible and the likes of Conor McGregor reacted to it, too.
In a sport that thrives on rivalries between fighters, it is amazing to see friendships like the one mentioned above. Considering how intimidating Pereira is inside the cage, it is always amusing to see his excitement and happiness while pranking Teixeira, and fans look forward to enjoying more such moments between the two light heavyweight greats in the future.