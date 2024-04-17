4 times Alex Pereira & Glover Teixeira pranked each other
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are friendship goals.
2. When Glover Teixeira scared Alex Pereira with a filter
Pereira and Teixeira are used to filming the time they spend hanging out, which explains why Pereira had no suspicion when Teixeira approached him with a camera and asked him to take a picture. The latter had already applied a scary filter and as soon as the spider appeared on Pereira's face, he ended up slapping his face and the prankster couldn't have asked for a better response.
3. Glover Teixeira becomes Alex Pereira's makeup artist at UFC 287
Ahead of fulfilling his media commitments for UFC 287, Pereira sat comfortably on a chair with his eyes closed while the UFC's makeup artist brushed his face. For Teixeira, this was the perfect opportunity to step in and take over the make-up duties. He sneakily took the brush from the artist and applied makeup until Pereira figured out something was wrong.
As soon as Pereira opened his eyes, he was stunned to see his friend becoming doing his makeup ended up laughing at the scene. Yet again, the room lit up with laughter and fans were delighted to witness this interaction.