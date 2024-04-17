4 times Alex Pereira & Glover Teixeira pranked each other
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are friendship goals.
The friendship between Alex "Poatan" Pereira and Glover Teixeira is one of the most heartwarming things in the MMA community. They've been through thick and thin together and to see Pereira smile, just look back at the times when he's pranking Teixeira or it's the other way around.
Pereira and Teixeira have been two of the most creative light heavyweights in the cage and their pranks have been equally creative so far. Without ranking them in any particular order, here are four hilarious incidents of the fighters pranking each other.
1. Alex Pereira tricks Glover Teixeira into eating a napkin
While dining together, Pereira cleverly put a napkin in a fancy box and offered it to Teixeira. Others on the dinner table played along, and Teixeira was visibly excited to try what looked like an exquisite cuisine.
No one, including Pereira, could control their laughter when Teixeira put the napkin in his mouth. The oldest light heavyweight champion in UFC history was a bit upset, but watching someone as stoic as Pereira laugh his heart out makes this prank one to remember.