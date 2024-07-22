4 Olympic stars we'd like to see try MMA
By Jim Hassett
Being an Olympian is the dream of many young athletes since it is the pinnacle achievement of most organized sports. Just becoming an Olympian means you’re at the best in your sport nationally, and in a country like the United States which strives to accumulate the most Olympic medals, multiple individuals in your country can make an argument for being the best in the world on any given day.
The four individuals below have been synonymous with the Olympic games throughout the last decade. Being virtually untouchable in their sports, it’s fun to theorize how they would transition to a sport like MMA. With proven evidence that they can dedicate themselves to vigorous training routines, and perform in high-pressure situations the only thing remaining would be a strong MMA skills training course. Let’s look at four intriguing names that would’ve made headlines if they ever decided to step into a cage.
1. Michael Phelps
From 2003 to 2016 Michael Phelps grew as the face of the United States Olympic Team and rose to levels that put him in the discussion of greatest Olympian of all time. Earning himself 23 gold medals at the games, Phelps was a premier storyline of each of the games he participated in.
As his dominance exploded and he separated himself from his rivals, Phelps’ training regiments became talked about and analyzed. At six foot four inches tall, with a 79-inch wingspan, his daily training and eating routines became legendary as he would work out for five to six hours in the pool, and consume close to 10,000 calories daily.
With his athleticism, Phelps would’ve been a very interesting MMA prospect. Listed at 198 pounds, Phelp’s body measurements are nearly identical to Israel Adesanya, so from those comparisons he probably could’ve fit in comfortably at middleweight.
2. Usain Bolt
What Phelps was doing in the water, Usain Bolt was doing on the ground. With three trips to the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016, Bolt captured eight gold medals for Jamaica. At six foot five inches tall, and 207 pounds, Bolt’s body composition made him a specimen for competitive running.
During Bolts’ prime, there were constant rumors that he would attempt a professional soccer, or football career. Bolts’ 4.22 40-yard speed would have put him amongst the fastest ever registered at the NFL combine, however, his size is what made him such an intriguing prospect.
Just as his size made him appealing to soccer and football scouts, the idea of him in an octagon is just as interesting. Bolts’ body is almost identical to light heavyweight Jon Jones, with abnormally longer arms and legs than others at their height and weight. A human with these measurements seems to be rather rare, pair it with the athleticism of a 4.22 40, and Bolt may have been the purest athlete we have seen transition to MMA.
3. Simone Biles
Bursting on the Olympic scene in 2016 for the United States, Simone Biles captured four gold medals and produced one of the greatest performances in Olympic gymnastics history. Biles competed again at the 2020 Olympics, however, she failed to medal during individual competition as she lost focus and was having some personal troubles. Biles returns this year in Paris for one more shot to capture Olympic Gold.
At four feet eight inches tall, Biles’s physical size would be rather tiny for MMA. Strength and athletic-wise, however, Biles would probably be the most dominant and strongest Olympian to transition to MMA. With some wrestling and grappling training, Biles would be a force if she were to get her hands on someone and suffocate them down to the mat.
4. Lebron James
Imagine arguably the most athletic and well-rounded NBA player of all time transitioning into mixed martial arts. With Olympic trips in 2004, 2008, and 2012, Lebron James is the most notable and recognizable Olympian since Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. At six feet nine inches tall and 250 pounds, James would be a massive heavyweight, whose speed and agility would be unmatched in a cage. With some striking and defensive wrestling skills, James could probably have transitioned smoothly into MMA. James is arguably the most well-known and recognized athlete in the world over the last decade-plus, so a transition to MMA would have been massive for the sport.