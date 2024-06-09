4 insane PFL Newcastle highlights you can't look away from
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League hosted a fight card in Newcastle featuring its European season fighters and showcase bouts. The card was clacked out in the United States due to broadcast restrictions but thankfully they shared several highlights of the best moments.
Many people had tuned in to see undisputed boxing champion Savannah Marshall make her MMA debut, and that was fantastic, but there were four other fights that stood out to me from the card.
First, Jack Grant secured a nasty suplex finish of Charlie Leary on the main card. Grant was coming off a loss to Abdoul Abdouraguimov at PFL Europe 1 and was desperate for a quick finish in order to advance to the playoffs. That's exactly what he got. The TKO came at just 41 seconds.
The women were on point at PFL Europe 2 as well. Shanelle Dyer stunned fans when she dropped Mariam Torchinava with a brutal head kick in the very first round. With the win, Dyer remains undefeated in her professional career. Torchinava breaks her five-fight win streak. Watch the iconic moment from two angles below.
Julien Pierre Lopez's win might not seem all that impressive by the highlight alone but his comeback was absolutely wild. Lopez nearly lost the fight but battled back to finish Dominique Wooding in the very first round.
It probably wouldn't shock you to learn a 20-year-old prospect from Dagestan earned a submission win at PFL Europe 2. But man, he did it well. Ibragim Ibragimov needed just 50 seconds to secure the arm triangle choke of Josh Reed.
Here's how the rest of the card played out.
PFL Newcastle results
- Catchweight (160lbs) Main Event: Savannah Marshall def. Mirela Vargas via TKO (punches): R1, 4:27
- Lightweight: Dylan Tuke def. Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
- Welterweight Quarterfinal: Jack Grant def. Charlie Leary via KO (suplex & ground-and-pound): R1, 0:41
- Bantamweight: Lewis McGrillen-Evans def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bantamweight Quarterfinal: Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe*
- Women's Flyweight Quarterfinal: Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava via KO (head kick): R1, 3:53
- Featherweight: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Josh Reed via submission (arm-triangle choke): R1, 0:50
- Bantamweight Quarterfinal: Julien Pierre Lopez def. Dominique Wooding via submission (guillotine): R1, 3:10
- Women's Flyweight Quarterfinal: Karolina Wójcik def. Lizzy Gevers via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lightweight: Claudio Pacella def. Mark Ewan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
- Bantamweight Quarterfinal: Khurshed Kakhorov def. Tuomas Grönvall via KO (right hook): R3, 1:11
- Women's Flyweight Quarterfinal: Valentina Scatizzi def. Marie Loiseau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Featherweight: Ben Woolliss def. Nikola Ivanovic via TKO (punches): R1, 4:02
- Bantamweight Quarterfinal: Alexander Luster def. Alperen Karabulut via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 1:59
- Women's Flyweight Quarterfinal: Paulina Wiśniewska def. Dee Begley via TKO (punches): R2, 3:08