4 fight-themed cocktails to try while enjoying UFC 304
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 304 kicks off on Saturday, July 27 with two title fights on the line. The welterweight king Leon Edwards will look to defend his title versus Belal Muhammad in the main event. The co-main event is an interim heavyweight title between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.
The entire card is a banger and kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, but before then, we wanted to share with you four cocktail recipes courtesy of Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve to help get you into the mood for fight night. All four recipes include everything you need to make to impress your friends at your viewing party or to bookmark for later. Drink responsibly.
PROPER LEFT HOOK
2 oz Proper Twelve
.5 oz triple sec
sour mix
Directions: In a Boston shaker filled with ice add 2 oz Proper No. Twelve, 1 oz amaretto, .5 oz triple sec and a dash of sour mix. Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with a cherry. This is the cocktail featured in the image above.
PROPER SMASH
2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
.75 oz lemon juice
Splash of fresh pineapple juice
2-3 oz club soda
Mint sprig for garnish
Directions: In a shaker, mix Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, lemon juice and a splash of fresh pineapple juice. Pour over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a mint spring and enjoy!
THE NOTORIOUS NIGHTCAP
2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
1 oz sweet vermouth
3 dashes angostura bitters
1 brandied cherry
Directions: Combine Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters into a mixing vessel. Add ice and stir. Strain into a coupe/martini glass. Garnish with a cherry
PROPER PUNCH
375ml Bottle of Proper No. Twelve
3/4 cup Lemonade
1/2 cup Lemon Juice
1 cup Red Wine
3/4 cup Seltzer
2 Lemons, sliced into wheels
Mint Leaves
Directions: Combine Ingredients. Shake or stir. Serve over ice
We are still waiting on official word on McGregor's return to action, though it's thought he'll return by the end of the year and fight Michael Chandler. McGregor was initially scheduled to fight on June 29 but an injured sidelined him from the event.