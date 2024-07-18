3 of the wildest moments of Mike Perry's career
By Amy Kaplan
Trying to narrow down wild moments of Mike Perry's UFC and BKFC career is a lot harder than you think. Everything he does is pretty wild. He's a walking wild moment. That said, I picked the first three things that came to my mind when I thought about Perry. I'm sure you'll find moments you think are wilder, and maybe you're right but for the sake of this story, these are the three I chose and I'm sticking to it.
His girlfriend in his corner
In 2020, Mike Perry announced he was eliminating all of his coaches from his corner and instead, his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, would be his sole corner. The MMA would completely lost their mind and basically wrote him off as an automatic loss. But boy were they wrong. Perry ended up wining the fight with her by his side and it became an iconic moment in UFC history. Fun fact, they are now married with two kids so seems like it worked out on all fronts.
Mike Perry's broken nose
Mike Perry's broken nose might be as famous as himself. While fighting Vicente Luque in Uruguay in 2019 Perry had his nose literally rearranged. It's one of the wildest nose breaks I have ever seen and he acted like it was nothing. It's a visual I can't unsee and now, neither can you.
Mike Perry vs. MVP
It was difficult to narrow done one fight to feature on this list, Perry has so many wild fights but this one takes the cake for me. Perry fought Michael "Venom" Page at BKFC 27. The fight went the full six rounds of insane back-and-forth action and ended in a majority decision for Perry. In case you missed it, we
Perry fights Jake Paul on July 20 in the boxing ring. Maybe that fight will be added to this list? Tag me on Twitter and tell me your favorite wild Perry moment, I'd love to hear from you.