Fansided MMA
FanSided

ICYMI: There were 3 wild moments at ONE 166

  • ONE 166 took place on Friday morning and it was wild to say the least
  • The card had 2 back-to-back DQs and the CEO was pissed
  • But there were good moments too

By Amy Kaplan

Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin
Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin / ONE Champioship
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

There's a new three division champion

Even though there were some hiccups, there was also a historic moment for ONE Championship as Anatoly Malykhin became the promotion's first three-division champion. He now holds titles in middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

Malykhin defeated Reinier de Ridder who retired after the bout.

Full ONE 166 results

  • Anatoly Malykhin def. Reinier de Ridder via TKO (retirement) — Round 3, 1:16
  • Tang Kai def. Thanh Le via TKO (punches) — Round 3, 4:48
  • Joshua Pacio def. Jarred Brooks via disqualification (illegal slam) — Round 1, 0:56
  • Amir Aliakbari def. Arjan Bhullar via disqualification (timidity) — Round 3, 4:15
  • Mehdi Zatout def. Zuhayr Al-Qahtani via unanimous decision [boxing]
  • Vladimir Kuzmin def. Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision [Muay Thai]
  • Cleber Sousa def. Osamah Almarwai via submission (armbar) — 5:31 [grappling]
  • Ali Saldoev def. Zakaria El Jamari via KO — Round 2, 0:51 [Muay Thai]
  • Shinji Suzuki def. Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision [Muay Thai]
  • Keito Yamakita def. Jeremy Miado via submission (bulldog choke) — Round 1, 4:04

dark. Next. LOOK: 26 celebrities who train MMA [UPDATED]. LOOK: 26 celebrities who train MMA [UPDATED]

HOME/ONE Championship