ICYMI: There were 3 wild moments at ONE 166
- ONE 166 took place on Friday morning and it was wild to say the least
- The card had 2 back-to-back DQs and the CEO was pissed
- But there were good moments too
By Amy Kaplan
There's a new three division champion
Even though there were some hiccups, there was also a historic moment for ONE Championship as Anatoly Malykhin became the promotion's first three-division champion. He now holds titles in middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.
Malykhin defeated Reinier de Ridder who retired after the bout.
Full ONE 166 results
- Anatoly Malykhin def. Reinier de Ridder via TKO (retirement) — Round 3, 1:16
- Tang Kai def. Thanh Le via TKO (punches) — Round 3, 4:48
- Joshua Pacio def. Jarred Brooks via disqualification (illegal slam) — Round 1, 0:56
- Amir Aliakbari def. Arjan Bhullar via disqualification (timidity) — Round 3, 4:15
- Mehdi Zatout def. Zuhayr Al-Qahtani via unanimous decision [boxing]
- Vladimir Kuzmin def. Zafer Sayik via unanimous decision [Muay Thai]
- Cleber Sousa def. Osamah Almarwai via submission (armbar) — 5:31 [grappling]
- Ali Saldoev def. Zakaria El Jamari via KO — Round 2, 0:51 [Muay Thai]
- Shinji Suzuki def. Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision [Muay Thai]
- Keito Yamakita def. Jeremy Miado via submission (bulldog choke) — Round 1, 4:04