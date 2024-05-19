3 UFC Vegas 92 highlights you need to see (VIDEO)
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Vegas 92 flew under the radar on Saturday night due to the huge boxing fight being held. The UFC APEX card was headlined by UFC legend Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy and had only a few names that casual UFC fans would recognize. That paired with the levity of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, not many people tuned in live.
But if you missed the fights, we have three highlights we think you should watch and you might enjoy from the evening.
Angela Hill stuns with second round submission
Veteran Angela Hill extended her win streak with a second-round submission of Luana Pinheiro to open the UFC Vegas 92 main card. Hill earned the first Performance of the Night bonus for her bout, she'd previously only ever won Fight of the Night honors.
This was also the first submission win for Hill. Before the fight, her opponent spoke about Hill and praised her. “Angela is very experienced and has fought everybody already so she’s a very, very smart athlete,” Pinheiro told MMA Fighting. “She knows how to fight despite being tired. She’s fearless, she just doesn’t give a damn. She survives on the feet and survives on the ground. She’s very tough. She has many losses, but those losses were to tough opponents.”
Khaos Williams shocks with first round knockout
Khaos Williams returned from a year long hiatus to prove time away from the cage was well spent. He finished Carlston Harris with a right hook in the first round in just a minute and a half. His last bout was in May of 2023 and he extended his win streak to two.
After the fight, Williams spoke about the finish and how even he was shocked it happened so fast. I was surprised it went how the way it went. I was surprised he didn’t try to shoot on me or none of that. He wanted to strike, so I was surprised.” He also earned a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.
Oumar Sy gets quick finish in UFC debut
Both Oumar Sy and Tuco Tokkos were making their UFC debuts on Saturday night. Tokkos took the fight on just a few days notice and it didn't pay off for him. Sy earned a quick submission tapping Tokkos at 3:43 of the very first round.
“I did not show everything that I have in reserve," he said in his post-fight interview. "I’m keeping that for the future fights. And this is the message I want to leave for the world, is, I have a lot more in reserve.”
The next UFC fight takes place on June 1 when Islan Makhachev looks to defend his title against Dustin Poirier.