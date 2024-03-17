3 UFC Vegas 88 highlights you might have missed
UFC Vegas 88 was a spectacular night with several first round submissions on display.
By Jaren Kawada
2. Mike Davis becomes the first fighter to finish Natan Levy
As possibly the biggest star of the fight card, Mike Davis returned from another long layoff to thoroughly dominate Natan Levy en route to his second career submission. Traditionally known as a dynamic striker, Davis put on a clinic with his grappling to earn his fourth straight victory.
Hardcore fans have always known Davis' potential, but injuries have caused his inactivity and halted the momentum of a fighter once considered a bright prospect. Regardless, Davis made up for lost time by knocking down Levy with the first right hand he landed and smothering with top pressure for the remainder of the round.
Known for his wrestling and karate, Levy had no answer for the strength of Davis, eventually ceding an arm triangle choke and tapping out in the second round. After putting on one of his best career performances, Davis surprisingly claimed in his post-fight interview that he does not even like fighting that much.