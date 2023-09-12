3 times Conor McGregor was wrong as Mystic Mac
Conor McGregor cemented his 'Mystic Mac' persona in the UFC early on, but he wasn't always right. Here are three occasions he got it wrong.
By Anwesha Nag
1. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 & 3
It is quite ironic that the knockout win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 was one of the earliest 'Mystic Mac' successes of McGregor. He predicted he would put his opponent to sleep with a first-round KO and that is exactly what he did, come the night of the fight.
But it did not work the second time around, or even the third.
Riding on the high of a 40-second win over Donald Cerrone, McGregor predicted he would knock Dustin Poirier out in less than a minute.
"I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter, you know. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” Conor McGregor said in the UFC 257 trailer.
Things did not go in McGregor's favor quite as planned. He ended up getting knocked out for the first time in his career with a second-round KO via punches.
The humiliation suffered brought about an end to the 'Nice Guy' McGregor fans got to see in the build-up to UFC 257. The Dublin native was uncannily polite and respectful - both of his opponent and as a person - all of which went out of the window in the preparation of the trilogy.
McGregor revived his old 'Notorious' persona that MMA fans were well acquainted with. This time around, the former UFC double champion predicted a fourth-round victory with a front kick to Poirier's face.
"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via a front kick to the nose. Round number 4. His nose needs straightenin and I’m rhinoplasty," McGregor wrote on Instagram.
Unfortunately, things went even more wrong for McGregor in the third fight at UFC 264. He suffered a horrific leg break in the very first round, lost the fight via TKO, and had a complete meltdown inside the octagon before being stretchered away.
As Joe Rogan attempted to have an interview with a hurt and visibly disappointed McGregor, he launched an all-out verbal attack at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie, who had stepped inside the cage.
It was arguably the lowest and most vulnerable that the fans had ever seen McGregor at.