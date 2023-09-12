3 times Conor McGregor was wrong as Mystic Mac
Conor McGregor cemented his 'Mystic Mac' persona in the UFC early on, but he wasn't always right. Here are three occasions he got it wrong.
By Anwesha Nag
2. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 1 & 2
After suffering a shock submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, a determined McGregor donned his "Mystic Mac" cap to predict a bold MMA comeback.
When asked to make his official prediction at the UFC 202 media conference call, McGregor predicted a knockout by the second round. "If I was to make a prediction, and I will right now, I believe I will repay the favor and KO him inside the second round," he said [via ESPN].
He also admitted that his prediction of a first-round KO for the first fight got to his head and may have cost him the fight.
"I think that was the wrong thing, to go in expecting the first round. I did go out there to KO him in the first round. I marched forward, backed him up against the fence and teed off on his head. I did what I said I would do, but respect to him, he stuck it out. He weathered the storm. This time, I'm still going to march forward and bust him up, there's just going to be much more in my tank. I'm going to be a lot more prepared for a man who can stay in there with me."
However, Conor McGregor once again got it wrong, but only half of it. He failed to knock Diaz out, but he managed to avenge his first-ever UFC loss and secure a majority decision win.
Since then, the rumors of a third fight have been simmering, even after Diaz's exit from the UFC. While the two shared an MMA rivalry for the history books and have kept the feud alive much to the glee of the fans, the respect between the two is also quite palpable.