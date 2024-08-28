3 things to watch while UFC is on hiatus
By Amy Kaplan
The only UFC fights fans will see this week will be the third episode of Dana White's Contender Series which takes place on Tuesday, August 27. After that, the Octagon will be on hiatus until Week 4. But that doesn't mean there's not stuff for combat fans to watch this week.
ONE Friday Fights 77
ONE Championship will be hosting their ONE Friday Night Fights series on Friday, August 30 live from Bangkok, Thailand. The event features both MMA and Muay Thai bouts and will air for free on YouTube for American viewers. Headlining the card is a Muay Thai fight between Yodlekpet Or.Pitisak and K. Suanluangrotyok. The MMA main event is a bantamweight scrap between Bolat Zamanbekov and Valmir Galiev.
ONE Friday Fights 77 card
- Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Kongsuk Fairtex (Muay Thai – 137-pound catchweight)
- Rambong Sor Therapat vs. Longern Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)
- Face Erawan vs. Tawanchai VK Khaoyai (Muay Thai – 123-pound catchweight)
- ManU Sitjanim vs. Khundet PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)
- Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK vs. YodUdon BS Muaythai (Muay Thai – 116-pound catchweight)
- Petmuangthai Sor Naruemon vs. Nehramit Annymuaythai (Muay Thai – 114-pound catchweight)
- Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Petnamkhong Mongkolpet (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
- Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee vs. Omar Kinteh (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Imad Salhi vs. Arashi Sakamoto (Muay Thai – 121-pound catchweight)
- Sutin Rinnmuaythai vs. Super Yay Chan (Muay Thai – 143-pound catchweight)
- Omar Drissi vs. Soichiro Arata (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Bolat Zamanbekov vs. Valmir Galiev (MMA – flyweight)
United Fight League 5
The UFL is holding its fifth event in Chandler, Arizona on Friday, August 30, and will air on YouTube. Headlining the card are UFC veteran Hunter Azure and Vince Morales in a 135-pound title fight. Other UFC vets like Sheymon Moraes and TJ Brown will also appear on the card.
OTX 10
There's a boxing card taking place in Atlanta, Georgia that will air on Friday, August 30 on DAZN. Headlining the card is a 122-pound fight between Elijah Pierce and Jose Sanmartin. The co-main event is a 154-pound fight between Brandon Adams and Francisco Veron.