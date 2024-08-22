3 things we learned from UFC Vegas 96 media day
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, the UFC hosted the media day event for UFC Vegas 96 which included the main card fighters and the four athletes competing for a contract on The Ultimate Fighter 32 finale. FanSided MMA was front row and center for each of the 12 interviews and are sharing you some of our favorite highlights from the day.
Robert Valentin did shrooms in the mountains
Robert Valentin, who is competing in the TUF 32 finale on Saturday, shared an epic story about doing shrooms alone in the mountains. The story incolved talking with "The Gods" seeing "bending trees" and even causing a bit of a power outage (perfectly timed). Watch the full video above, it's worth it.
Angela Hill is working on a run at the title
Angela Hill is confident that she can put together enough wins to earn her a shot at the title, including a win over Tabatha Ricci. “It’s going to take a lot of convincing for people to really get behind the fact that I could potentially fight for the belt eventually, despite my age or any wins and losses I have in the UFC,” Hill said. “It’s all a matter of putting together a strong portfolio in the last couple of years, and I think I’ve been able to do that.
Caio Borralho questions Jared Cannonier's hunger
Caio Borralho will be fighting in the main event for the first time in his young career and will face a veteran in Jared Cannonier. But the young lion is questioning whether Cannonier still has the same hunger, especially as he comes off a loss. “I’m prepared. I worked my ass off for this fight, and I think I deserve this victory. Let’s just see how prepared he’s going to come, and see how prepared he comes for me. I’m going to push the pace, I’m going to make the rhythm high at all times and let’s see how he behaves in the fight. It all depends on him and if he came very well-prepared. … I’m prepared to knock him out or finish him because I have the ground game, and he doesn’t have that much, so let’s see how Jared comes.”
UFC Vegas 96 will take place on Saturday, August 24 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.