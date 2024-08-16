3 things we learned at the UFC 305 media day
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday the UFC hosted a UFC 305 media day with main event fighters and local athletes. Both main event, co-main and main card fighters were in attendance and had time on the microphone. These interviews can go long and with 10-plus fighters on the list, it's difficult for fans to watch every interview. Here are some of the highlights from the day so you can stay up to date with the fight card build-up.
Kai Kara-France on time away from fighting while healing from a concussion
Kai-Kara France revealed that he was put on a six month medical suspension and was unable to spar at all during that time. Many fighters might have ignored the doctor's orders but Kara-France says he's glad he did.
“Time away has definitely gave me a lot of clarity,” Kara-France said. “Taking six months off contact was probably the best thing I could do, listening to all the specialists, all the guys here to save you from yourself.
Dricus Du Plessis thinks Israel Adesanya's loss was an 'off night'
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is defending Israel Adesanya's loss to Sean Strickland which is kind of suprising. While at UFC 305 media day he said, "“I think it was an off night,” Du Plessis said at Wednesday’s UFC 305 media day. “It was very evident in terms of how he fought – just the whole fight, you could see it. But then I fought Strickland and my whole perception around that fight changed because I know first-hand experience what it’s like to fight Sean Strickland. He’s hard to hit."
Tai Tuivasa feeling extra pressure ahead of UFC 305
Tai Tuivasa is riding a four-fight losing streak heading into his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and admitted there's extra pressure, but nothing he can't handle. “Definitely there’s some pressure, but I’ve been here before,” Tuivasa said. “I’m from Western Sydney. We’re on the losing end of the spectrum, but we overcome, and that’s what adversity is about. We come out winners, so I’m ready to come back now. F*cking losing is sh*t.”