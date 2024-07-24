3 things we learned from UFC 304 media day
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 304 media day took place on Wednesday, July 24 in Manchester, England ahead of the big PPV event. Headlining the card are two title fights. In the co-main event Tom Aspinall will look to defend his interim heavyweight title versus Curtis Blaydes. In the main event UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad.
The full UFC 304 main card appeared at media day and we've selected some of the best moments for you to watch and read about right here. Full and complete interviews will be coming soon to FanSided MMA's YouTube page.
1. Curtis Blaydes thinks his fight with Tom Aspinall is the 'real' title fight
The interim title fight between Aspinall and Blaydes has been controversial to say the least. Jon Jones, who is the rightful champion has been sitting out due to an injury and will wait to fight Stipe Miocic, leaving Aspinall as interim champion. Most fans recognize this fight as a legitimate title fight and are angry with Jones for hanging on to the title. It looks like Blaydes also agress, at least about the stakes of the fight.
“Yes, this is the real belt in my mind. In my mind, Jones vs. Stipe is just their retirement fight,” Blaydes said. “Not to be rude, but they’re both one or two fights away (from retirement). More than likely, this is their get-the-bag-get-out fight, which is fine. That’s how I view it.”
2. Paddy Pimblett isn't leaving the UFC anytime soon
In a recent Interview Paddy Pimblett worried fans by hinting that he might leave the UFC for big money fights. He's got just one fight left on his UFC contract and used media day to clear up those rumors.
“Why would I leave the UFC?” Pimblett said. “That got talked so much out of context, like everything I do. Every single thing I do, people spin a narrative on it and change it. I can’t go for a sh*t without people talking about it and spinning it, saying, ‘Oh, he sh*t on someone’s face.’"
He continued, “Nothing I do cannot be spun out of context. What I said in the interview was obviously, the UFC, obviously, I want to get a new contract. If I got offered millions to box some YouTuber, then I’d do it. Who wouldn’t? We’re prizefighters.
3. Tom Aspinall is over the UFC rankings system
Aspinall is not a fan of the UFC rankings, which have come under fire for leaving fighters like Jon Jones in the rankings long after they have become inactive.
“What is this pound-for-pound bullshit?” Aspinall said. “It’s a load of rubbish. It just doesn’t even make sense. Don’t get me started on that shit. It’s just like, how can you have a pound-for-pound [ranking]? What does that [mean]?”