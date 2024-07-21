3 things we learned from Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, July 20, Jake Paul knocked out Mike Perry in the sixth round and then promptly called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. We're going to ignore that call out for now, but it was worth noting. The fight was supposed to be between Paul and Mike Tyson but the fight was postponed due to health issues with Tyson. Perry, a former UFC fighter turned BKFC champion, was called in so that Paul could still fight.
Here are three things we learned from the fight.
1. Jake Paul needs to fight someone his own size
We've said this before and we'll say it again, Paul is not fighting fair. He's fighting washed-up fighters, smaller opponents, or men well past their fighting prime. The single time Paul fought someone on his level and his size, he lost. We're not saying Paul isn't talented ... he is, but he also isn't being tested. This fight is just further proof. And we're not alone in this thought. Here's what some professional fighters, fans, and media said about the fight.
2. Mike Perry might need to retire
After the fight, Perry was ceremoniously fired from BKFC by its part owner, Conor McGregor. "Hey Mike you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired," McGregor tweeted. There's no telling if this is real or not but after the knockout, Perry might be getting to the age where he needs to hang up the gloves. He just announced his own combat promotion so maybe this is a great time to focus on that.
3. Jake Paul can sell out arenas
As much as people may not like Paul, it's clear he's still a draw. The arena was a compete sell out the PPV was expected to be a big seller too. People either love Paul or love to hate him, but either way, he's cashing in big time. And good for him.