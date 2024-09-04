3 things we learned from Dana White's Contender Series interview
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White spoke with the media following Week 4 of his Contender Series show on Tuesday night and touched on topics ranging from WMMA knockouts, Jon Jones, Alex Pereira and the upcoming UFC 306 Sphere card. But there were three tidbits from his interview that stood out to us, and we'll share them here so you don't have to watch the full 20-ish minute interview yourself.
1. Dana White jokes that he's toying with AI rankings for UFC
Ater Week 3's heated debate about the accolades of Jon Jones and why he is or isn't the UFC's GOAT, the UFC shared a promo package about Jones, declaring him the GOAT a clear response to the debate. When asked about it in the post-fight interview, White laughed it off and teased that he'd be changing the rankings panel to AI.
“Did you guys read the stats?” White asked the media. “He recently just beat the No. 1 heavyweight in the world. Hope you guys read that stat. You know what is f*cking great about technology? We’re not far away from AI actually doing these rankings, and it’ll be a great f*cking day when AI starts doing this sh*t. I’m really excited about that.”
2. Dana White reacts to Alex Pereira's request for the heavyweight title
Alex Pereira wants to be the first UFC fighter to earn a title in three divisions and is aiming for UFC heavyweight next. When asked to give his take on the matter, White was pretty clear.
“My take on him is, he’s f*cking nasty,” White said. “That’s my take on him. He wants to move up. He wants to move down. He wants to go everywhere. That’s why people love him. Those are the type of fighters people love. Pereira wants to fight everybody. I love it.
3. Dana White gives Turki Alalshikh advice about combating piracy
Turki Alalshikh has said he hopes to reduce the cost of boxing PPVs in an attempt to combat piracy of the events. When asked about Alalshikh's method, White offered a different approach.
“Trust me, we know exactly how to combat piracy,” White said. “I won’t tell you extensively what we do every event, but we go after piracy hard and you saw a few years ago we started prosecuting people. That’s how you combat piracy. Start f*cking prosecuting people for stealing. There ya’ go.”