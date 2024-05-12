3 stand-out performances at UFC St. Louis (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returned to St. Louis on May 11 with a Fight Night card which delivered a knockout night of action for the local crowd. The card was headlined by fan favorite Derrick Lewis who earned his 15th career knockout when he stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round and then promptly took of his shorts, threw his cup to the media and mooned the audience.
But it was Lewis who want to talk about. It's three other fighters who stood out to us during the night in fights that casual fans might have missed.
1. Carlos Ulberg
It took just 12 seconds for Carlos Ulberg to knock out Alonzo Menifield at UFC St. Louis. This marks the ninth straight win for Ulberg who was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.
"We knew he was going to come forward," Ulberg said in his post-fight interview. "So I just had to do what I had to do. He did catch me, that woke up and when you wake a lion up, he comes up. Anybody in that top 10, I’ll destroy anybody in my way."
2. Chase Hooper
Chase Hooper keeps on surprising the fans. Hooper wow'd the crowd with an early knockdown of Viacheslav Borshchev, the first of his career. And from there, it was all domination. The finish came in the scond and was controversial as it didn't appear that Borshchev. But the fans were in unison over the fact that Hooper was winning anyway.
After the win, Hooper called out Paddy Pimblett. "I think I’m moving my way up the lightweight division. There’s a certain British fellow at 155. I didn’t like his performance against a legend." It's an interesting idea for a match-up but unlikely to happen.
3. Esteban Ribovics
Esteban Ribovics might have had the best moment of the night when he knocked out Terrance McKinney with a brutal head kick. It was the young fighter's first finish since signing with the UFC and he made it a good one.
“This is what I told people,” Ribovics said at the post-fight presser. “I tell people all the time, this is my moment, this is my time. This is what we’re here for. My plan was go for the kill. I visualized it all week. It came true and I did it.”
Surprisingly though, UFC CEO Dana White didn't give Ribovics a post-fight bonus for the performance and we're not exactly sure why. It seemed like a no-brainer for a Performance of the Night nod.