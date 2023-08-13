3 retired UFC fighters we want to see on commentary
Although not every UFC fighter can succeed as a commentator, here's three who could have a second career on the commentary desk.
3. Chael Sonnen
As a fighter in the UFC, Chael Sonnen's skills on the microphone were as clear as daylight. And whether you're a fan of Sonnen's trash talk or not, you can not deny the amount of charisma and confidence he exudes. Sonnen was the face of MMA trash talk before fighters like Conor McGregor and Colby Covington entered the limelight.
But his verbal talents did not only come to the expense of his opponents' mental states. After all, if you ignored the lyrics and just listened to the melodies of his biggest hits, his delivery alone can grab anyone's attention. This well-spokennes carried on to his career as an analyst.
Unsurprisingly, the American Gangster is very educated in the sport and the business of MMA. Sonnen had stints as an MMA analyst for ESPN and UFC analyst for Fox Sports. He is also no stranger to the commentary booth, having performed broadcast duties for Bellator and the World Series of Fighting. Sonnen regularly posts his takes on MMA, Boxing, and Pro Wrestling fights and news on his YouTube channel.
Fox Sports fired Sonnen due to multiple failed drug tests in 2014. But the UFC is no stranger to giving second and third chances to employees who pop for drugs. Just ask Jon Jones.
Sonnen could easily mesh with Anik and Rogan if the third seat was empty. Sonnen has shared the Octagon with Bisping, and they could make a good tandem on commentary. They'd provide contrast in understanding and narration style while making the audible side of things entertaining.
He may have made a reputation for being ruthless with his words. But seeing and hearing Sonnen on the UFC commentary team would be a delight if it were to happen.