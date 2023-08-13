3 retired UFC fighters we want to see on commentary
Although not every UFC fighter can succeed as a commentator, here's three who could have a second career on the commentary desk.
Commentary is undeniably one of the most important factors in watching sports. Even if fans understand how the rules work and the action taking place, the narration from commentators adds so much color and depth to the experience. They make it more entertaining for all. And for some, they make sports more understandable.
It is common for former athletes to hop on the commentary booth once they call it quits on competing. Who better to explain what is happening on a live broadcast than somebody who has lived it? This practice applies heavily to a sport as complex as MMA.
Take the UFC's primary commentary team as an example. Jon Anik is a commentary and journalism genius. Joe Rogan--aside from having martial arts experience under his belt--is animated, emotional, and can carry a conversation very well. But the group would not be complete without former UFC double-champ and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier-- someone who has seen every inch of the trenches in cage fighting.
Cormier is not the only former fighter to succeed on the broadcast. Michael Bisping, Dominic Cruz, Paul Felder, and most recently, Dustin Poirier have all shown their capabilities on the microphone. Commentary is not a role built for everybody in the UFC's roster archives. However, here are three former UFC fighters that could find success as commentators.