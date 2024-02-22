3 reasons even casual MMA fans should watch PFL vs. Bellator
- PFL vs. Bellator is set to be a historic card for the sport
- It's the first time the two promotions will come together with champions vs. champions
- Here are three reasons everyone should be watching on Saturday
By Jaren Kawada
1. Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee
There is not much that needs to be said for fans to get excited for the car crash that will be Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee. As two of the most entertaining fighters in MMA, hardcore fans already know the potential this fight has and not even casual fans will want to miss it.
McKee will be the rightful heavy favorite, but Collard is no stranger to playing the spoiler. The former boxer has never won the PFL tournament prize of $1 million but is the incumbent runner-up. With a 6-3 record in the PFL, Collard has already spoiled the anticipated debut of Anthony Pettis and derailed the hype of Shane Burgos and Jeremy Stephens.
For fans who have never seen Collard fight before, think of him as a light version of Justin Gaethje. Behind his heavy boxing style, Collard gives no caution in his approach, looking to inflict as much damage. McKee, while slightly more measured, will not hesitate to engage.
All fans need to do to get excited for this matchup is watch Collard's 2023 semi-finalist bout with Burgos to count down the hours for the pay-per-view opener.