3 potential next opponents for Tyson Fury after suffering first loss
By Safeer M S
3. Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker has seen a career resurgence since he lost to Joe Joyce. The former WBO heavyweight champion is now on a fight-five winning streak. Moreover, Parker has a victory over Fury's cousin, Hughie.
After Parker lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua and the subsequent fight to Dillian Whyte, he had a five-fight winning streak before he fought Joyce. Since then, he has never looked better and is now the interim WBO heavyweight champion. Parker defeated Zhilei Zhang in his previous fight to become the interim champion, though Zhang scored multiple knockdowns. Before that, he stunned the boxing world with an impressive decision win over Deontay Wilder.
Wilder couldn't land his powerful right hand as Parker smothered him with pressure. For Fury, Parker is a safe bet if he has to face somebody other than Usyk. Fury can easily outpoint Parker if they ever fought. After he drew to Deontay Wilder, Fury fought down in rankings, against Tom Schwarz and Otto Walin before he rematched Wilder. Therefore, he would do the same if Usyk had to take some time off to recover.
Nonetheless, the fight won't have anything much to offer to Fury other than keeping himself busy and sharp. However, it would help his confidence as he would go into the rematch against the undisputed boxing heavyweight champion.