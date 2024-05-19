3 potential next opponents for Tyson Fury after suffering first loss
By Safeer M S
2. Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is the biggest fight that can be made in UK boxing. There was a time when Joshua vs. Fury could've been for the undisputed titles. However, the fight didn't materialize and Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles to Usyk.
If Fury chose not to fight Usyk next, Joshua is the obvious next opponent. A fight with Joshua will have immense financial benefits. Even though he does not hold any titles, Joshua is one of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing. Moreover, after he lost the unified titles to Usyk, Joshua has rebounded with impressive knockout victories over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou. The last three victories came via finish.
In his last fight, Joshua knocked Francis Ngannou out cold, becoming the first to do it to the former UFC heavyweight champion. For Fury, Joshua would pose the threat of power, though not at the level when he fought Deontay Wilder. When Fury fought Wilder, he only had to worry about the power coming in his direction. Against Joshua, he wouldn't have to fear that much power but it is enough to knock anybody out. Moreover, Joshua also has more technique than Wilder. After all, he won the Olympic Gold medal in 2012.
Usyk rocked Fury and almost knocked him out. Therefore, it is safe to assume Joshua would do the same if he caught the Gypsy King. However, Joshua does not have the same technique and poise as Usyk. Moreover, even though he had a shorter reach than Fury, Usyk used it to his advantage. Fury won't have to worry about it if he fights Joshua. However, Francis Ngannou caught Fury with his reach and Joshua can do it if Ngannou can.
Fury is dead set on fighting Usyk in a rematch. Therefore, there is less chance he would fight Joshua next. However, Usyk appeared to have broken his jaw in his fight with Fury. If he needs to take an extended time off, The Gypsy King might face AJ.