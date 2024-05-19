3 potential next opponents for Tyson Fury after suffering first loss
By Safeer M S
Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk at Ring of Fire, losing the WBC heavyweight title. Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. After three close first rounds, Fury began to take over in the mid-rounds before Usyk stunningly came back with a knockdown.
Two judges had it 115-112 and 114-113 for Usyk while a third judge scored the fight 114-113 for Fury. Even though the fight was close, everybody had Usyk winning the fight closely but Fury claimed he believed he won and alleged the judges sided with Usyk because his country Ukraine was at war.
Nevertheless, Usyk became the first fighter to defeat Fury in professional boxing. A rematch clause is available for Fury and he has vowed to exercise it. The rematch would be in October but Fury could also explore other opportunities. Let's see some fights that Fury might have next.
1. Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Usyk showcased his toughness, grit, and technique against Fury at Ring of Fire. Now the undisputed champion, he is the obvious next opponent for The Gypsy King. Fury has already stated he wanted the rematch in October and Usyk has no qualms about it.
Fury had success against Usyk in the middle rounds and had even hurt him but Usyk ran off with impressive performances in the latter rounds. The Gypsy King would be eager to hand Usyk the first loss of his professional boxing career. As the undisputed champion, Usyk would want to showcase his dominance again in a potential rematch with Fury.
Usyk was a slight underdog in the fight, mainly due to Fury's reach and weight advantage. However, Usyk walked down the bigger man, like when he fought Anthony Joshua. Nevertheless, Fury also had his moment. Moreover, from the scorecards, the knockdown in round 9 swayed the fight in Usyk's favor. Anyway, we look at it, a rematch with Usyk is the priority for Fury. The fight would have big financial incentives for both fighters. Moreover, Fury could become the undisputed boxing champion, if he wins. Furthermore, it could also set up a trilogy, making the rivalry one for the ages.
Usyk is the most skilled boxer Fury has ever faced. Even though he does not possess the kind of knock-out power the other heavyweights possess, he is an expert at adding cumulative damage to his opponents before scoring a finish. Since he has already fought Usyk, Fury can gameplan with the knowledge of the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. On the contrary, Usyk also has the same advantage and could improve his gameplan.
Nevertheless, a rematch with Usyk is and should be the priority for Fury. No other fight can offer any professional or financial benefits more than a rematch with Usyk. Therefore, boxing fans can hope for a thrilling boxing fight in October.