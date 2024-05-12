3 potential next opponents for Joaquin Buckley
3. Neil Magny
Neil Magny (29-11) is ranked No. 12 at welterweight and is one of the division's most battle-tested fighters. He's shared the Octagon with many top competitors and shows no signs of slowing down at 36. He came up big as an underdog in his most recent fight, beating the heavily favored Mike Malott at UFC 297.
A big downside to this fight for Buckley, like the one with Neal, is that he doesn't get the same jump in rankings from beating Magny as he would Burns. However, given the state of inactivity amongst top welterweights, Buckley would likely have to wait a while before being granted a fight with the division's upper echelon. However, he is an active competitor and so is Magny, so this might be one of the most likely fights on either man's horizon.
Win or lose, fighting Magny is a right of passage for anybody looking to be a top welterweight. If Buckley beats Magny, he adds another great name to his resume, continues his hot streak, and can leverage for a more highly-ranked future opponent.
Magny is a cunning veteran capable of dispatching Buckley. He is a well-rounded fighter who can hang with Buckley wherever the action happens. Magny is also a dangerous opponent for most welterweights and continuously proves he's not leaving the top 15 anytime soon. Magny has put together a great career and deserves good bookings. This fight could be another potential Fight Night main event and give shine to two fan-favorite fighters putting in good recent work.